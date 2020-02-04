House Speaker Michael Madigan defends sexual misconduct investigation. Here's what he said.

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Tuesday defended his office’s handling of a sexual misconduct investigation into former Democratic state Rep. Jack Franks.

The allegations against Franks date back to 2016, and Madigan said his actions were designed to protect an employee of the speaker’s office.

"We were proceeding under the usual rules of these matters, which is number one, to provide, to protect the welfare and privacy of the victim,” Madigan said. "And then, at the appropriate time, we notified law enforcement.”

Madigan’s office on Friday revealed Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at his state Capitol offices last Wednesday as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct, stalking and other allegations against Franks. The Chicago Sun-Times learned of the warrant in a Freedom of Information Act request.