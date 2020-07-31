House Speaker Michael Madigan: ‘I have no plans to resign’ after polling Democrats to gauge support amid ComEd bribery scandal

The sources, two members of Madigan’s 73-member House majority, said the 78-year-old speaker was asking members of his caucus if they agreed with two Democrats, state Reps. Terra Costa Howard of Glen Ellyn and Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego, who have asked Madigan to step down from his governmental post. Howard also said Madigan should resign as state Democratic chair.

The sources asked not to be identified in order to speak candidly about Madigan.

Costa Howard and Kifowit symbolize the concerns of elected Democrats in what had traditionally been suburban and exurban Republican areas who feel they may be vulnerable politically due to the controversy surrounding Madigan.

Costa Howard, a freshman, is in a Nov. 3 rematch against former Republican state Rep. Peter Breen of Lombard, whom she defeated to win office in 2018. Breen has repeatedly criticized Costa Howard for backing Madigan for speaker and for taking campaign money from him.

Kifowit, elected in 2013, does not have a Republican opponent.

Later Thursday, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, joined in the call for Madigan to step down from his governmental and party leadership posts.