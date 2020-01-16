House Speaker Michael Madigan spends more than $445,000 in legal fees during closing months of 2019, records show

CHICAGO — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan spent more than $445,000 in legal fees from his political war chest during the closing months of 2019, according to a filing with the state board of elections.

The spending is to cover the cost of a $275,000 settlement with a former campaign worker, ongoing civil cases and routine staff training, according to a Madigan spokeswoman.

The $275,000 settlement was in the case brought by former campaign worker Alaina Hampton, with $75,000 going to her and the rest going to attorneys, Madigan spokeswoman Eileen Boyce said.

Hampton filed a federal case against Madigan-controlled campaign committees over allegations of sexual harassment by one of his top lieutenants and allegations the speaker’s Democratic team had blackballed her. The settlement allowed the Madigan operations to avoid admitting liability.