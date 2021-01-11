House Speaker Michael Madigan suspends speaker campaign: ‘This is not a withdrawal’

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second leading vote-getter in the closed-door meeting was Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, who had just 18 votes. Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, had three votes. Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, dropped out of the race before the vote, giving her support to Williams.

The official vote does not happen until Wednesday, when the 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to convene, seating new and reelected members.

Until then, lawmakers are set to consider a flurry of transformative legislation backed by the Black Caucus during the final two days of the 101st General Assembly — measures that have also received Madigan’s blessing.

Over the first three days of session, the discussions of who will be the next speaker have punctuated long days of policy-oriented discussion.

Capitol News Illinois was awaiting callbacks from several lawmakers Monday afternoon to discuss the impact of Madigan’s announcement, but committee hearings were ongoing at the Bank of Springfield Center which is hosting the House session amid the pandemic.

A House source said there would likely be another vote for speaker Monday evening.