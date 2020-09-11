House special committee investigating Madigan meets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The six members of a special investigative committee formed to determine if House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, should be disciplined convened for the first time at the Statehouse Thursday.

The meeting lasted about 30 minutes with Republicans presenting a preliminary list of witnesses they would like to appear.

No further meeting was set, as Republicans and Democrats, evenly split on the committee, agreed to consult with John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, to make sure the committee's inquiry does not conflict with an ongoing investigation.

The committee was formed, under House rules, when House GOP Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, and two colleagues filed a petition to investigate issues surrounding a deferred prosecution agreement in which utility Commonwealth Edison agreed to pay a $200 million fine, saying it gave contracts and jobs to Madigan associates for years in an attempt to curry favor with the speaker. Madigan has said he did nothing wrong, and he has not been charged with a crime.

Republicans said they hoped the committee could meet next week.