How they reacted: Illinoisans talk about State of the Union

“The president had an opportunity to cut through the media noise and speak directly to the American people about what he does best — deliver results. Today in America, there are more job openings than job seekers, wages are rising for everyone, 7 million people have come off food stamps and millions have been lifted out of poverty. The president has delivered on campaign promises such as securing our border and brokering new trade deals like the (United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement) that finally put American workers first. The State of the Union is unequivocally strong despite unprecedented Democrat obstruction and the American people are better off than they were the day President Trump took office.”

— Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider

" Except that didn’t really happen. Except you really won’t. Except you really didn’t. Except your actions say otherwise. Except you haven’t done that. Except that’s not real. Except what you just said isn’t true. Except you are lying right now."

— State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, on Twitter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}