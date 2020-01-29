How they reacted to the State of the State address by Gov. J.B. Pritzker

“Over the past year and today we heard a lot of ideas from Gov. Pritzker about the need for property tax relief and ethics reform. Yet House Democrats block any meaningful reform from seeing the light of day. The reality we face today is that politicians continue to break our trust and Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the nation. It’s time to stop the talk and get to work by passing stronger ethics reforms and enact real property tax relief for homeowners. I hope Speaker Madigan will join us in the call to enact these reforms to help move our state forward instead of backwards.”

“We are all in agreement on what the problems are but there are vast differences on the solutions. The reason we do not see the governor outlining any specific ideas on how to fix pensions or how to lower property taxes is because the only we can legitimately accomplish these goals would be to reduce spending and the Democrat majority in the House and the Senate along with the governor have no interest in meaningful spending reforms.”

“I want to thank Gov. Pritzker for offering a straightforward assessment of the state of our state. For the first time in a long time, we come into a legislative session with the opportunity to build on success. Last spring, we worked across the aisle to balance the budget; we enacted reforms backed by the state’s leading business groups that will help small and medium-sized employers grow; we created innovative new job training programs; we fought to rein in the cost of health care and prescription drugs; we took critical steps toward property tax relief; and we began the process of replacing Illinois’ unfair tax system with one that provides relief for the middle class while making millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share. There is more work to be done though. Building on this progress means we must continue to make the tough decisions to balance the budget and pay down old bills, while ensuring critical services like our schools, senior care, career and vocational education, domestic violence shelters and breast cancer screenings are funded. While we have seen major steps forward, we have also seen the good work of the many honest members of this Legislature be overshadowed too often by the wrongdoing of individuals who have sought to put themselves first. It’s clear that we must take significant steps within the coming weeks to restore confidence in state government. But let’s be clear: bad actors will always try to game the system and break the law. We must commit to sending the clearest sign the game is over and every step will be taken to prosecute. House Democrats stand ready to work with Gov. Pritzker and our Republican colleagues to balance our budgets, enact lobbying and ethics reforms, make health care more affordable, expand educational opportunities to build an economy that works for all, and continue building a stronger Illinois.”