How they reacted to the State of the State address by Gov. J.B. Pritzker

“Over the past year and today we heard a lot of ideas from Gov. Pritzker about the need for property tax relief and ethics reform. Yet House Democrats block any meaningful reform from seeing the light of day. The reality we face today is that politicians continue to break our trust and Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the nation. It’s time to stop the talk and get to work by passing stronger ethics reforms and enact real property tax relief for homeowners. I hope Speaker Madigan will join us in the call to enact these reforms to help move our state forward instead of backwards.”
— Rep. Dan Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur
“We are all in agreement on what the problems are but there are vast differences on the solutions. The reason we do not see the governor outlining any specific ideas on how to fix pensions or how to lower property taxes is because the only we can legitimately accomplish these goals would be to reduce spending and the Democrat majority in the House and the Senate along with the governor have no interest in meaningful spending reforms.”
— State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville
“I want to thank Gov. Pritzker for offering a straightforward assessment of the state of our state. For the first time in a long time, we come into a legislative session with the opportunity to build on success. Last spring, we worked across the aisle to balance the budget; we enacted reforms backed by the state’s leading business groups that will help small and medium-sized employers grow; we created innovative new job training programs; we fought to rein in the cost of health care and prescription drugs; we took critical steps toward property tax relief; and we began the process of replacing Illinois’ unfair tax system with one that provides relief for the middle class while making millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share. There is more work to be done though. Building on this progress means we must continue to make the tough decisions to balance the budget and pay down old bills, while ensuring critical services like our schools, senior care, career and vocational education, domestic violence shelters and breast cancer screenings are funded. While we have seen major steps forward, we have also seen the good work of the many honest members of this Legislature be overshadowed too often by the wrongdoing of individuals who have sought to put themselves first. It’s clear that we must take significant steps within the coming weeks to restore confidence in state government. But let’s be clear: bad actors will always try to game the system and break the law. We must commit to sending the clearest sign the game is over and every step will be taken to prosecute. House Democrats stand ready to work with Gov. Pritzker and our Republican colleagues to balance our budgets, enact lobbying and ethics reforms, make health care more affordable, expand educational opportunities to build an economy that works for all, and continue building a stronger Illinois.”
— House Speaker Michael Madigan
"What we heard today was a vision for the state that reflects the interests of working families in rural and downstate communities. Over the past year, we’ve made tremendous strides toward rebuilding our infrastructure, uplifting our public schools, making child care more accessible, and bringing high-speed internet to rural communities. I was pleased by the governor’s renewed commitment to these issues. The governor acknowledged the need to continue investing in downstate economies and displayed the resolve to work in good faith with Democrats and Republicans to deliver solutions to our state’s toughest issues, such as pension reform and relieving the property tax burden on Illinois families. What I found most significant was the governor’s bold commitment to transform the way we think of and deliver early childhood education in Illinois. The governor and I share the belief that the benefits of child care and early childhood education should be extended to every family and student in all corners of our state. It matters who leads. These bold goals won’t be achieved overnight, but we have the momentum, vision, and bipartisan will we need to create a stronger Illinois.”
— State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill
"We commend the governor for leading the bipartisan effort to secure last year’s capital bill that promises historic levels of investment in the state’s infrastructure, including $50 million for building, renovating, and repairing community health centers."
— Jordan Powell, Illinois Primary Care Association
“Gov. Pritzker gave a good speech laying out his vision for Illinois. But after the much vaunted summer/fall property tax relief task force empowered by the Democrat majorities imploded, I definitely would have liked to hear more specifics from the governor on the issue of property tax relief for working families. On ethics reform, I don’t see how can you have ‘ethics reform’ that doesn’t tackle changing the way legislative redistricting is done. As I see it, as long as legislators are drawing their own districts — for their own self-interest — you are going to continue to have problems. His speech didn’t have a single word devoted to Fair Maps and I think he missed a major opportunity. It is beyond time to give the people of Illinois their state back.”
— State Sen. Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet
“During the course of the last year, the General Assembly has made significant progress in building a stronger Illinois. Together, we worked in good faith to adequately fund local schools, capped the skyrocketing cost of insulin and passed a comprehensive infrastructure plan which is creating jobs and improving communities up and down the state. I look forward to working with the governor and my colleagues in Springfield as we seek to advance the interests of our community.”
— Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur
"So far, Governor Pritzker’s priorities have been focused on adding to our financial crisis, not solving it. His priorities have made life more expensive for working families in Illinois, not more affordable. And in the midst of a mass exodus of people fleeing our state, Gov. Pritzker’s priorities will only serve to speed up our decline as small businesses shutter, property taxes keep rising, and middle class wallets are hit up time and again. Illinois is drowning under a tsunami of legal and illegal public corruption. I urge the governor to follow through on his promises and act with leadership on substantive ethics reforms and non-partisan legislative redistricting. With three months to go on a Fair Maps Amendment deadline, nothing less than urgent action by the Governor is acceptable. But there is one person who stands in the way of these critical changes. Mike Madigan has slow-walked ethics reform and refuses to support the non-partisan redrawing of legislative maps. Now is the time for Pritzker to show Madigan that the status quo in Springfield must change. I hope the governor has the courage to do so.”
— Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider