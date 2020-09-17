‘If someone with experience can’t get this license, who can?’ Illinois Governor’s team to meet with critics of marijuana licensing process

In a federal lawsuit and in interviews and a livestreamed Facebook forum Wednesday, many applicants have given examples of what they say were glaring inconsistencies in the scoring process.

Some applicants said the same exhibits provided by consultants were scored differently for different applicants, or that the same applicant got different scores for identical applications in different regions. Many have said they never got a deficiency notice, or they corrected a deficiency but weren’t given credit for it.

The state hired consulting firm KPMG for $4 million to score the applications. Applicants were required to identify owners, revealing any inside connections, and said KPMG sent notices to their personal emails.

One of the successful applicants was also a KPMG employee, though a spokesman for the firm said that worker was not involved in the scoring. While one team knew applicants' names to verify social equity and veteran status, KPMG said the rest of the scoring team had no knowledge of the applicants' names or affiliations.

“KPMG stands by our work to objectively score applications based on criteria set by the state," spokesman Russ Grote said. "We brought a diverse and experienced team together to do this work quickly and accurately, and are proud of our team’s performance.”