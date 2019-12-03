Illinois adults with developmental disabilities wait 7 years, or longer, for services they need to live on their own

The lawsuit estimated that 6,250 people lived in these larger institutions, which it described as “segregated and isolated from the rest of society,” where the residents are denied “experiencing the dignity and freedom of living in the community as normally as possible.”

“While paying lip service to the value of community-based programs, defendants have made paltry efforts to reduce the state’s reliance on large institutions or to expand Illinois’ community-based programs,” the lawsuit added.

A federal judge agreed, and in 2011 issued a consent decree requiring the state to provide such programs to those who requested them. It gave the state six years to provide individuals living in large institutions with community based living arrangements, if they wanted them, and give community services to an additional 3,000 people who were waiting at home. After that, the state agreed to move people off the list “at a reasonable pace.”

The list is a statewide database known as Prioritization for Urgency of Need for Services. The department uses this data to select people as funding becomes available. The agency says its selection is based on length of time on the list, urgency of need and where the person lives, but confusion about the process is common among those who are waiting.