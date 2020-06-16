Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing what he described as minor symptoms over the weekend.

In a statement, Raoul said he was tested Monday and is now self-isolating. People with whom he may have had contact are being notified, he said.

Raoul said he is fortunate enough to be in good health, aside from the disease.

"Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often," he said.

Read the full statement below:

“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services. Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19.