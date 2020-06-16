You are the owner of this article.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing what he described as minor symptoms over the weekend. 

In a statement, Raoul said he was tested Monday and is now self-isolating. People with whom he may have had contact are being notified, he said. 

Raoul said he is fortunate enough to be in good health, aside from the disease. 

"Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often," he said.

Read the full statement below: 

“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services. Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been self-isolating since the onset of my symptoms, and I will continue to do so in accordance with guidance from my doctor and public health authorities. Additionally, we are in the process of notifying individuals I may have come into contact with so that they can self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance.

“My symptoms continue to be mild, and I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office. As I join the countless Illinois residents working from home, the programs and services provided by the Attorney General’s office will continue uninterrupted.

“Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often.

“I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me. I encourage all Illinois residents to take precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19.”

This story will be updated. 

Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks during a news conference May 15, 2019, at the Statehouse in Springfield. 

 CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS FILE PHOTO

