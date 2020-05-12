Illinois attorney who filed lawsuits against Pritzker for stay-at-home order now working with dozens of businesses that have reopened, filing suit for others

“I would just suggest to all of them that they are putting the patrons of their businesses and the people who live in their counties or in their cities in danger when they simply break the rules, break the law in fact, and they decide that they want to go it alone," Pritzker said.

But Promenschenkel says he takes COVID-19 seriously and said his heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones to it, including friends of his. He believes anyone who is at heightened risk should make choices to protect themselves as best they can.

“I know people are worried about the virus. I’m not in a position to be that person anymore because my business is as important to me as my life," he said. “For those of us that are (suing), everything’s at stake. We have no fallback -- this is it for us”

The bar owner decided to put his trust in DeVore after a friend on social media recently called Promenschenkel’s attention to the St. Louis-area attorney’s work and he and DeVore spoke.