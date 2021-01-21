Illinois awards $31.5 million in grants funded by marijuana revenue

Netflix's Shuffle Play Feature Will Officially Launch This Year. According to 'Variety,' the streaming service announced that the new feature will launch in the first half of 2021. "Shuffle Play" was tested on the platform last year. It works by playing random content based on your viewing h…

SPRINGFIELD — The state announced Thursday that it has awarded $31.5 million in grants to 81 community organizations around Illinois to help fund legal services for low-income residents, youth development, violence prevention and economic development in areas hardest hit by the war on drugs.

The Restore, Reinvest and Renew, or “R3” grants are funded with a portion of the state’s revenue from sales of adult-use marijuana, and they were a key element of the 2019 bill that legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois.

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, levying excise taxes of 10% to 25% on sales of various products. It also provides that 25% of tax revenue be used to fund grants in communities that have suffered from economic disinvestment, violence, and the severe and disproportionate damage caused by the war on drugs, which are largely low-income communities of color.

Prairie State Legal Services, which provides services in northern and parts of central Illinois, was awarded four grants totaling just over $1 million to provide civil legal aid, while Land of Lincoln Legal Services, which operates in central and southern Illinois, was awarded three grants totaling just over $230,000.

