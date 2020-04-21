Illinois congressional Republicans oppose Democratic state Senate president’s request for $41 billion in federal aid, accuse him of using crisis to try to cover mismanagement

But the addition of the call for Democrats to withdraw the proposed graduated-rate income tax amendment from the fall ballot underscored unified GOP opposition in Washington and Springfield to Pritzker’s signature ballot issue. Pritzker has said that with the economic effects of the pandemic on the state, “we may need it now more than ever.”

The Republicans, outnumbered 13 to 5 in the state’s U.S. House delegation, argued that taking the proposal off the ballot was needed “to protect Illinois jobs that are already at risk from the pandemic and to stem the exodus of people and opportunity from our great state.”

Pritzker has forecast a $2.7 billion shortfall in state tax revenues for the budget year that ends June 30 and as much as $7.4 billion in revenue for the year that starts July 1 if voters do not enact the graduated-rate income tax system.

Democrats in Washington have sought to add funding for state and local government to a measure backed by Republicans to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, a small business program providing money to businesses who keep their workers on the payroll. While a deal between Republicans and Democrats could be considered this week, it is doubtful that it will include the Democrats’ request for federal aid to the states.