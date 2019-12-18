Illinois delegation votes along party lines for impeachment, putting issue into play in hotly contested races next year

Two Republicans are vying for right to take on Casten: former state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton and Gordon Kinzler of Glen Ellyn. Ives is heavily favored in the GOP primary and has received endorsements from conservative political action committees. She is a staunch Trump supporter who has regularly criticized Casten for backing impeachment and accused him of trying to “take away the votes of millions of American patriots.”

Casten has said his vote was based on a combination of reviewing impeachment materials and hearing from constituents. He said his review of the facts surrounding Trump showed the president abused “the powers of his office for his own personal gain.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On the House floor Wednesday, Casten said the vote was not about partisanship and urged his colleagues to vote their character because “that’s how you’re going to be judged.”

“When those in elected power abuse their positions for personal advantage, it’s on us to somberly uphold and defend the responsibility that the founders bestowed on us,” he said. “In this moment, the answer is clear not because we want to impeach, but because we must.”