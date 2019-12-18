Illinois delegation votes along party lines for impeachment, putting issue into play in hotly contested races next year

Illinois’ Democratic-led House delegation voted 13-4 along party lines on Wednesday to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a historic roll call with political ramifications in hotly contested congressional races next year.
While the overall result had been expected, with the Democratic-controlled House voting 230-197 to approve an article for abuse of power and 229-198 to approve an article for obstruction of Congress against Trump to the Senate for trial, there is little expectation the GOP-led Senate will vote to remove the president from office. Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted present on each.
But the rhetoric surrounding impeachment is likely to become a central theme in many congressional general election contests -- with the focus in Illinois on two longtime Republican suburban and exurban seats that Democrats flipped last year.
Much of the attention will be on first-term Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville. She narrowly defeated four-term Republican Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano last year in the 14th Congressional District.
The large west and northwest ex-urban district had long been a bastion of staunch conservatism. What also makes it a target for Republicans is that Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential by 4 percentage points there.
Seven Republicans are waging a primary battle to challenge Underwood in the November 2020 general election: state Sens. Sue Rezin of Morris and Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove, along with Catalina Lauf of Woodstock, James Marter of Oswego, Jerry Evans of Warrenville, Ted Gradel of Naperville and Anthony Catella of St. Charles.
Several of the Republicans have issued statements accusing the freshman lawmaker of siding with a Democratic agenda to oust Trump instead of working on issues of concern to voters in the district.
The White House issued a direct criticism of Underwood’s vote, and the Trump campaign released a poll from the 31 House Districts where Democrats now represent areas won by the president to warn of the political implications of impeachment. But the poll only surveyed 30 people in each of the districts, making its results highly questionable.
In announcing her decision to vote for the articles of impeachment, Underwood said the “testimony and evidence put forth led me to a clear conclusion” to uphold her oath to defend the Constitution.
Impeachment is also likely to be a significant issue in the general election contest in the other district Democrats flipped last year, the west and north suburban 6th Congressional District. Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove defeated six-term Republican Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton 54% to 46%.
Trump lost the district to Clinton in 2016 by 7 percentage points, potentially marking an ideological and demographic change to an area that was once part of the GOP firewall against Democratic votes coming from Chicago and Cook County.
Two Republicans are vying for right to take on Casten: former state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton and Gordon Kinzler of Glen Ellyn. Ives is heavily favored in the GOP primary and has received endorsements from conservative political action committees. She is a staunch Trump supporter who has regularly criticized Casten for backing impeachment and accused him of trying to “take away the votes of millions of American patriots.”
Casten has said his vote was based on a combination of reviewing impeachment materials and hearing from constituents. He said his review of the facts surrounding Trump showed the president abused “the powers of his office for his own personal gain.”
On the House floor Wednesday, Casten said the vote was not about partisanship and urged his colleagues to vote their character because “that’s how you’re going to be judged.”
“When those in elected power abuse their positions for personal advantage, it’s on us to somberly uphold and defend the responsibility that the founders bestowed on us,” he said. “In this moment, the answer is clear not because we want to impeach, but because we must.”
Of more immediate impact may be the effect of the impeachment vote cast by Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski of Western Springs in the Southwest Side and suburban 3rd Congressional District.
Lipinski narrowly defeated primary challenger Marie Newman of LaGrange last year. Newman is back for the 2020 primary, but does not have a one-on-one matchup against Lipinski. Also in the primary are Rush Darwish of Palos Hills and Charles Hughes of Chicago.
Lipinski, a social conservative, has tempered his support for impeachment by warning that if the Senate rejects removing the president from office as expected, it could give Trump an opportunity to claim vindication and embolden him. “It may further weaken Congress. In November 2020, President Trump may be reelected,” Lipinski said.
In contrast to Lipinski’s reticence, Newman, who is challenging Lipinski from the left, has benefitted from repeated attacks on Trump and has won several high-profile endorsements. They include presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the first-term New York congresswoman who has become a symbol of the Democrats’ far progressive wing.
Also supporting articles of impeachment was Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline, who also chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Bustos was tapped for the post, in part, because her northwestern and western Illinois 17th Congressional District backed Trump by 10 percentage points in 2016. She has held the seat since 2013.
The other Democrats in the delegation who voted for impeachment were: Chicago Reps. Danny Davis, Bobby Rush, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Mike Quigley as well as Robin Kelly of Matteson, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, Brad Schneider of Deerfield and Bill Foster of Naperville.
Kelly, who has represented the Democratic-leaning South Side and south suburban 2nd Congressional District since 2013, spoke on the House floor to defend her vote.
“The facts are simple. The path forward is clear. Impeachment is not an option. It is an obligation because no one is above the law,” she said.
Quigley, a member of the House Intelligence Committee that led the impeachment inquiry, acknowledged some members questioned why the House was moving so quickly.
“There’s a very simple answer. Because nothing could be more urgent. We are on the precipice of the 2020 election, and Congress has the ultimate responsibility to protect the sacred equalizer: our right to vote,” said Quigley, whose North Side and west suburban 5th District is heavily Democratic.
Republicans in the delegation held the line for Trump, voting against impeachment: Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, Mike Bost of Murphysboro, Darin LaHood of Peoria and Rodney Davis of Taylorville.
John Shimkus of Collinsville, Illinois’ senior Republican House member, said he had personal travel commitments and did not vote. He is retiring from office.
LaHood, whose father, Ray, presided over Bill Clinton’s impeachment as a member of the House in 1998, issued a statement defending his vote against impeaching Trump.
“Impeachment is the most consequential act Congress can take and it is disappointing the Democrats are moving ahead with the fastest and most partisan impeachment process in our country’s history,” Darin LaHood said. “It’s no secret that since President Trump was elected, Democrats have fixated on undoing the results of the 2016 election through impeachment.”
All of the Republicans are in solidly GOP districts except for Davis, who has represented the central Illinois 13th Congressional District since 2013. Last year, Davis survived a challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan 50.4% to 49.6%, a difference of less than 2,500 votes.
Londrigan, a supporter of impeachment, is back to challenge Davis though she has a rival in the primary, Stefanie Smith of Urbana. Davis has been a loyal Trump supporter while Londrigan has been a sharp critic of the president.
Still, the district backed Trump by 5.5 percentage points over Clinton in the 2016 presidential.