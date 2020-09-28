Illinois Democrats look to win more suburban Chicago state legislative seats in November despite corruption probe

Costa Howard, an attorney and former Glen Ellyn school board member, is among a handful of House Democrats who have called on Madigan to resign as speaker and chairman of the state party since the U.S. attorney’s office unveiled its deferred prosecution agreement with ComEd. She’s also a proponent of taking the power to draw legislative district boundaries away from lawmakers, a position that puts her at odds with some in party leadership.

“What I find about suburban Democrats: We are different than my colleagues from the city of Chicago,” Costa Howard said, “because the suburbs are different, the needs in the suburbs are different.”

Still, she aligns with her party on many key issues such as abortion and the environment, and she supports the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would shift the state to a graduated-rate income tax from the current flat-rate tax.

Despite her recent public opposition to Madigan, Costa Howard voted for him as speaker in 2019, a fact her opponent is quick to note. Costa Howard, however, has vowed not to vote for him when the new General Assembly convenes next year, though she is still receiving backing from the state party and from campaign funds Madigan controls.