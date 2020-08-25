Illinois Department of Transportation opens applications for local transportation funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that local governments and planning commissions may begin applying for up to $2 million in grant funding to improve transportation in their communities.

The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, or ITEP, is in its 14th cycle of funding. There is $105.6 million available through the program this year as part of the $33.2 billion in transportation construction funded in the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

Local governments, regional transportation authorities, natural resource agencies, school districts, tribal governments and nonprofit entities responsible for transport oversight are all eligible for ITEP funds. Private entities and nonprofit entities without oversight powers can still apply if sponsored by an organization that is eligible.

The program aims to fund projects that enhance transportation and encourage safe travel for communities, such as those that involve bike and pedestrian facilities.

IDOT began accepting applications for ITEP on Friday and the deadline for applications to be received is Nov. 2. Applications must be submitted online, along with other hardcopy requirements, at idot.illinois.gov.