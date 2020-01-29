Illinois discloses fresh problems with voter registration

Automatic voter registration was signed into law in Illinois in 2017 with bipartisan support. But implementation has lagged behind schedule for the complex program that involves different processes depending on the type of identification a person applies for.

Republicans have called to suspend the program, but Democrats who run the state have no plans to do so. Government watchdog and immigrant rights groups have also expressed concerns about voter integrity and unintended consequences for immigrants. It is illegal for noncitizens to vote in U.S. elections. The consequence can be deportation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Six good government groups — who were concerned about the early delays in the program — sent a legal letter to Secretary of State Jesse White this week demanding answers about the changes.

“Our coalition’s attempts to engage the Secretary of State’s office in a process of accountability and transparency have been stonewalled time and again," Jay Young, Executive Director for Common Cause Illinois, said in a statement. "'They’ve given us no way to verify the few claims they’ve made about fixing AVR.”

Secretary of State legal adviser Nathan Maddox said a programming error involving coding led to the mistaken registrations.