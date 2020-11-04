Illinois election: Here’s where things stand Wednesday morning

Illinois Democrats were hoping Trump’s unpopularity with suburban voters would outweigh party leader Madigan’s ties to a federal corruption investigation and propel the party to greater majorities in the Illinois House and Senate in Tuesday’s election, but early returns left Republicans feeling hopeful.

Facing an internal challenge to his leadership and a House committee investigation into his role in Commonwealth Edison’s scheme to bribe others to gain his favor, longtime House Speaker Madigan, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, could still emerge as one of the biggest victors when all the ballots counted.

All 118 Illinois House seats and 22 of 59 state Senate seats were on the ballot this fall. But because 52 House and 11 Senate races were uncontested, a handful of competitive districts — largely in the suburbs — will determine whether Democrats lose or add to their veto-proof majorities in both chambers. Democrats hold supermajorities of 74-44 in the House and 40-19 in the Senate, meaning Republicans would need a historic number of victories to take control of the House and will remain the Senate’s minority party regardless of Tuesday’s outcomes.

Durbin won a 5th term in the U.S. Senate