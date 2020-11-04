Illinois election: Here’s where things stand Wednesday morning

As the country waited to hear who won the vote in the presidential election in key states, Illinois voters had few surprises Tuesday night. But the day after Election Day, a few key races and ballot measures in Illinois were still undecided.
In Illinois, Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump across a broad sweep of age, race, ethnic and education groups, according to Associated Press exit polls.
As the road to a decision in the presidential contest could be a long one, in Illinois, there are a few contests that are still to be decided.
A measure that would change the state constitution to allow a graduated income tax wasn’t on a clear path to victory
The fate of a “yes or no” referendum on changing the state’s income tax might remain unknown for days or weeks as late-arriving mail-in votes continue to be counted. That’s because there are two ways the proposal can pass: It needs either 60% support among those voting directly on the question or more than 50% support of those voting in the election.
As for the first pathway, the amendment was falling far short of the 60% benchmark. The question had 45.9% support among those voting directly on the amendment. Another 54% voted against the question with nearly three-quarters of the state’s precincts reporting. All totals are unofficial.
Speaker Madigan was dealt a blow as Democratic Illinois Supreme Court Justice conceded defeat in retention bid
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was dealt a blow Tuesday as Democratic Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride conceded defeat following a record-smashing, big-dollar fight against a pair of billionaires who wanted to unseat him.
“Though votes continue to be counted, I am disappointed in the apparent outcome. I want to thank the voters of the Third Judicial District for twice placing their faith in me to uphold the sacred principles that guide our judicial system,” Kilbride said in a statement.
House Speaker Michael Madigan and federal corruption investigation loomed over state House, Senate races
Illinois Democrats were hoping Trump’s unpopularity with suburban voters would outweigh party leader Madigan’s ties to a federal corruption investigation and propel the party to greater majorities in the Illinois House and Senate in Tuesday’s election, but early returns left Republicans feeling hopeful.
Facing an internal challenge to his leadership and a House committee investigation into his role in Commonwealth Edison’s scheme to bribe others to gain his favor, longtime House Speaker Madigan, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, could still emerge as one of the biggest victors when all the ballots counted.
All 118 Illinois House seats and 22 of 59 state Senate seats were on the ballot this fall. But because 52 House and 11 Senate races were uncontested, a handful of competitive districts — largely in the suburbs — will determine whether Democrats lose or add to their veto-proof majorities in both chambers. Democrats hold supermajorities of 74-44 in the House and 40-19 in the Senate, meaning Republicans would need a historic number of victories to take control of the House and will remain the Senate’s minority party regardless of Tuesday’s outcomes.
Durbin won a 5th term in the U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin won reelection to a fifth term Tuesday, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state, according to the Associated Press.
More than 3.5 million people cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
Durbin is the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat. The candidates vying to replace him in Illinois' only statewide race were Republican former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran; wealthy Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, running under his own party; Green Party candidate David Black; and Libertarian Danny Malouf.
Photos: Across Illinois, residents turn to polls and cast ballots
