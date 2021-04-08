Illinois Emergency Management Agency shares lessons learned from pandemic (copy) (copy)

“Whenever we think about, you know, vulnerabilities and how we could improve things, it really comes down to manufacturing,” she said. “Strong relationships with manufacturing, the ability to be able to surge in certain areas.”

IEMA has since acquired two warehouses of its own, she said, including one in Rochelle, in northern Illinois, and another in Pana, in central Illinois. But she said a third one is needed in southern Illinois, where there has long been a risk of a major earthquake.

“That one down south that is yet to be determined is critical should we ever see the earthquake scenario,” she said. “That way, the southern portion of the state is not cut off from the supply chain, because we know everything from the southern portion of state all the way through Tennessee, it's all going to be blocked off. Everything's going to have to come in up north for resupply.”

Another lesson the agency learned, Tate-Nadeau said, is that more work needs to be done to strengthen and professionalize local, county-level emergency management agencies.