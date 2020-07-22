Illinois employment agency hit in nationwide fraud scheme

IDES did not say how many fraudulent claims it has detected or how much money is involved, but it did say it is cooperating with both local and federal law enforcement agencies to track down and prosecute the individuals behind the scheme.

Gov. JB Pritzker addressed the fraud scheme during a news conference Wednesday in Chicago, saying the scheme has affected nearly every state unemployment program in the nation.

“If you received a debit card in the mail, do not activate it,” Pritzker said. “It’s also highly recommended that you check your credit report for possible suspicious activity. Again, this is a problem being experienced all across the country right now because the national program was poorly designed and susceptible to fraud.”

People who believe a fraudulent claim has been filed in their name are urged to call IDES immediately at 1-800-814-0513. When prompted, select the English or Spanish language option, then select option 1 for claimants and option 5 to report identity theft.

Information about identifying and reporting identity theft is available on the Federal Trade Commission’s website, ftc.gov.

