Illinois ethics recommendations deadline missed because of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Democratic lawmakers leading a committee to study stricter ethics guidelines for the Illinois General Assembly have acknowledged missing a key deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform was formed last fall after several federal indictments for bribery and more hit sitting legislators. The deadline set for putting forward the panel's recommendations was March 31.

But the novel coronavirus outbreak has slowed the panel's progress, said its co-chairmen, House Majority Leader Greg Harris and Sen. Eglie Sims.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated that we all put the health and safety of our state and our communities first,” the Chicago Democrats said in a joint statement released last week. “We have completed our meetings, heard from stakeholders and are working through the proposals that have been put before us. However, due to the ongoing crisis, more time will be necessary to complete our work.”