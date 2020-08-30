Illinois exceeds 1.1 million mail-in ballot requests for November election, state may break previous record

SPRINGFIELD — More than 1.1 million Illinois voters have requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election following a new state law aimed at enhancing vote-by-mail efforts in response to concerns about COVID-19, state election officials said.
The number of applications indicates the state will break its record for voting by mail set two years ago, when 430,000 votes or 9.3% of the total ballots were cast by mail, State Board of Elections officials said. In 2016, 370,000 votes or 6.5% of all ballots were through the mail.
The increased figures for voters seeking mail-in ballots is attributed to a new state law that required the state’s 108 local election authorities to send applications to vote by mail to people who voted in the 2018 general election, the 2019 municipal elections or this year’s March primary. About 6.4 million ballot applications were sent.
For people who have requested a mail-in ballot, they will be sent out starting Sept. 24, which is also the first day of early voting in Illinois. Voters can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29, but election officials recommend voters apply earlier, preferably by Oct. 15, to allow sufficient time to get a ballot out and allow voters to send it back in.
In addition, under the new law, voters also can place mail-in ballots in special drop-off boxes that local election officials are establishing as well as take their mail ballots to their local election officials’ offices.
With concerns about potential delays involving the U.S. Postal Service, voters who receive a mail-in ballot who want to use the mail are being encouraged to return them as soon as possible. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, Election Day, and will be counted if received by Nov. 17.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.