Illinois family put in national spotlight when Dick Durbin tells their Affordable Care Act story at Coney Barrett hearing

"I don't know if I would be able to afford all of my medication if I had my insurance denied or premium price gouged because of my preexisting condition," Joey Williams said in a video posted on Durbin's social media pages.

In the same video, Cathy Williams said health care protections included in the ACA for people with preexisting conditions have kept their family's health care expenses manageable while preventing providers from denying coverage or discriminating due to poor health.

"With access to affordable care ... (Tommy) was able to have a pretty normal, healthy, precious 19 years with us," she said.

Durbin read comments from the couple at the hearing in which they said: "'We cannot imagine having go through losing another child. People with cystic fibrosis require daily medication, regular doctor visits, access to high-quality specialized care.'"

He also shared a photo of the Williams family taken just before Tommy died.

"That's why we keep bringing this up. Real people that we run into all the time" are going to be harmed if the ACA is ended, Durbin said.