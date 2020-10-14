Illinois family put in national spotlight when Dick Durbin tells their Affordable Care Act story at Coney Barrett hearing

A Naperville family became the focal point of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's comments Tuesday during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Durbin shared the story of Cathy and Les Williams, who had three sons born with cystic fibrosis and a fourth diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 13. Should the Supreme Court strike down the Affordable Care Act -- which some believe could happen if conservative Coney Barrett is appointed to the court -- the couple would no longer be able to afford the medical care their sons need, Durbin said.
"The Williams, like countless other Illinois families, have been able to access expensive medications and provide their children with the specialized care they need because of these essential (Affordable Care Act) protections," Durbin said in a statement he read at the hearing.
"This is what is at stake with this Supreme Court nomination," he said.
Les Williams has type 1 diabetes, as does his oldest son, 27-year-old Matt. One son, Tommy, died in January 2019 from cystic fibrosis complications and the couple's two other sons -- Joey, age 24, and Tommy's twin, Mikey, age 21 -- continue to fight the disease.
Their father's health care coverage has allowed Joey and Mikey to remain on his plan because of the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, which has a provision under which children can receive medical care coverage through a parent's insurance until age 26.
"I don't know if I would be able to afford all of my medication if I had my insurance denied or premium price gouged because of my preexisting condition," Joey Williams said in a video posted on Durbin's social media pages.
In the same video, Cathy Williams said health care protections included in the ACA for people with preexisting conditions have kept their family's health care expenses manageable while preventing providers from denying coverage or discriminating due to poor health.
"With access to affordable care ... (Tommy) was able to have a pretty normal, healthy, precious 19 years with us," she said.
Durbin read comments from the couple at the hearing in which they said: "'We cannot imagine having go through losing another child. People with cystic fibrosis require daily medication, regular doctor visits, access to high-quality specialized care.'"
He also shared a photo of the Williams family taken just before Tommy died.
"That's why we keep bringing this up. Real people that we run into all the time" are going to be harmed if the ACA is ended, Durbin said.
While Coney Barrett testified she was "not here on a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act," Durbin cited Coney Barrett's criticism of Supreme Court rulings in the King v. Burwell and National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius cases, which upheld the Affordable Care Act, as an indication of her position on the issue.
Another Affordable Care Act case, California v Texas, awaits Supreme Court review. Depending on the court's vote, it could result in the act being struck down.
Coney Barrett told Durbin her critique of the statutory interpretation of the court's rulings was from an academic point of view.
"I assure you that I am not ... hostile to the (Affordable Care Act)," Coney Barrett said.
Later in the hearing, however, she declined to say if she'd recuse herself from ruling on cases involving the Affordable Care Act because of what some might perceive as a bias she has on the issue.
