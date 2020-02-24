Illinois GOP assesses election strategy in wake of President Trump's decision on Blagojevich

But Pritzker has a Trump connection that won’t go away -- secret government wiretaps that were part of the federal investigation of Blagojevich that were obtained by the Tribune in the months leading up to Pritzker’s November 2018 victory.

In a Nov. 14, 2008, conversation between the two discussing an Obama Senate replacement, Pritzker called Secretary of State Jesse White the “least offensive” among candidates for the job. Speaking about other options, Pritzker referred to then-state Senate President Emil Jones as “crass” and then-U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. as a "nightmare."

Following the release of the conversation by the Tribune in February 2018, Pritzker, then a candidate for governor, issued an apology to the African American community and said, “On that call, I was not my best self. I can be better. I have been better and I can do better and I have."

On Thursday, Pritzker was again compelled to address the issue.

“There were hundreds of people who were recorded, to be clear. And let’s also make sure we all understand that what happened more than 10 years ago has nothing to do with where we are today in this state,” he said.