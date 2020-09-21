Illinois GOP lawmaker apologizes for comments disparaging opponent’s race, sexuality

“I can be cordial and friends with any member of the General Assembly as long as it’s a respectful relationship,” Davis said. “She clearly has taken it in a different direction ... Her comments hit me personally, as an African American man, to say that we don't need any other members of the Black Caucus, does that mean we don't need any other thoughtful, intuitive representatives to come to Springfield regardless of who or what they are?”

Davis did not personally ask for her resignation, but said “there could be a conversation about that,” and other members of the General Assembly were free to file a petition for formal consequences if they believed it was warranted.

The news conference used official state government resources, and while Davis and Welch both denied their event was political in nature, both referenced the upcoming election between Grant and Beal repeatedly.