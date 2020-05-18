Illinois GOP seeks to remove graduated tax measure from ballot

As it stands, it is up to the voters if the state’s constitutional requirement of a flat income tax will be scrapped to allow higher income tax rates charged on greater levels of income. Support from a majority of those voting in the Nov. 3 election or three-fifths of those voting on the ballot question will be needed for the amendment to pass.

While it took three-fifths of each the state House and Senate to put the amendment question on the ballot, only a majority vote in each house would be needed to remove it.

“As to the likelihood of a vote being taken or a decision being made like that, I can't speak to it,” Pritzker said during his Monday COVID-19 briefing. “I can only say … that the GOP wants to keep people from voting on this, keep people away from the ballot box, says something about their lack of confidence in their position.”

Pritzker has already invested millions of his estimated $3.4-billion personal fortune to promote the ballot measure, which was one of his cornerstone campaign promises.

When asked during the videoconference Monday why voters should not be allowed to decide the measure, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, named several other constitutional amendments that are backed by Republicans but have not advanced in the Legislature.