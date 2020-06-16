Illinois GOP sues for same social gathering exclusion as churches, protests

Daniel Suhr, an attorney with the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center and the party’s representative, said in a press conference Tuesday he is asking a federal judge to agree treating “political party gatherings differently from religious gatherings” violates the U.S. constitution.

And, because “the harm suffered by the Illinois Republican Party is immediate and irreparable” due to how quickly the November election is approaching, Suhr is requesting a judge address this lawsuit quickly. The business of politics, he said, is a “time-bound activity.”

The case applies not just to the Illinois Republican Party, but to all state political parties.

“Gov. Pritzker is ruling Illinois like an unaccountable king where only he gets to decide which violations of his executive order have his blessing,” Tim Schneider, the party chairman, said Tuesday. “The Illinois Republican Party will not sit idly by while the governor of Illinois applies one rule for himself and his political allies and another rule for everyone else. We agree that peaceful protesters have just cause to exercise their first amendment rights, but they aren’t the only ones.”