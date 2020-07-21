Illinois Gov. Pritzker rips Trump plan to send Homeland Security agents to Chicago

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday called plans for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to send federal agents to Chicago “a wrongheaded move on the part of Donald Trump, on the part of the Department of Homeland Security.”
Pritzker said he’s called the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security about the matter, but was told “he couldn’t possibly get back to me until about 48 hours from now.”
“That’s ridiculous,” Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning in downstate Collinsville. “They’re thinking about sending agents in, Federal Protective Service agents, into the state of Illinois, they need to answer to the governor of the state, to the mayor of the city of Chicago, to the attorney general of the state of Illinois. We’re going to do everything we can to prevent them from coming, and if they do come we’re going to do everything we can from a legal perspective to get them out.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is crafting plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to the city this week, the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday.
The Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, agents are set to assist other federal law enforcement and Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts, according to sources familiar with the matter, though a specific plan on what the agents will be doing -- and what their limits would be -- had not been made public.
DHS in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the Department of Justice indicated an announcement would be forthcoming on an expansion of what has been dubbed Operation Legend, which saw several federal law enforcement agencies assist local police in Kansas City, Missouri, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.
One Immigration and Customs Enforcement official in Chicago, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, confirmed the deployment was expected to take place. The official noted that the HSI agents, who are part of ICE, would not be involved in immigration or deportation matters.
Federal agents being used to confront street protesters in Portland, Oregon, has raised alarm in many circles. Chicago, too, has dealt with protests that have led to injuries in recent days.
At an unrelated news conference Monday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has great concerns about the general possibility of Trump sending feds to Chicago based on what has happened in Portland.
If Trump wants to help, she said, he could boost federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives resources and fully fund prosecutors.
“We don’t need federal agents without any insignia taking people off the streets and holding them, I think, unlawfully,” Lightfoot said.
Late Monday, Lightfoot appeared on the MSNBC show “The ReidOut” and said she will use every tool she has to stop Trump from sending “troops” to the city, including filing a lawsuit.
“We’re not going to have tyranny in the city of Chicago,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot said the federal government could help by sending resources that work through the existing federal infrastructure but said she’s concerned about the possibility of what happened in Portland happening in Chicago.
