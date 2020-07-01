Illinois hospitalizations tick upward as COVID positivity rate remains low

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – The state’s hospital bed usage by COVID-19 patients ticked slightly upward Tuesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 725 confirmed cases and 23 COVID-19-related deaths.

There were 31,069 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 2.3 percent and bringing the seven-day rolling rate to 2.6 percent – one-tenth of a percent lower than the day before.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 as reported by IDPH – a number that often fluctuated by the hundreds daily at the height of the pandemic – has been on a relative downward trend for more than one month. The number of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of 11:59 p.m. Monday remained lower than at any point prior to this week at 1,560, but the number represents an increase of 59 from the day prior and an increase of 96 from its previous low of 1,464 on Saturday.

Intensive care bed usage by COVID-19 patients ticked back up to 401 at the end of Monday after three days below 400. That number also remains lower than at any point prior to this week.