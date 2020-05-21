Illinois House advances major expansion of mail-in voting

No later than Sept. 15, the secretary of state would send a notice to people who received an application but not yet returned it.

Completed vote-by-mail ballots would also be able to be returned in new “collection sites.” As for voting in person, the bill would allow local election authorities to allow curbside voting, in which voters can drive up, be handed a ballot and fill it out in their cars.

SB 1863 would also make Nov. 3, 2020, a state holiday observed by state offices and schools.

Rep. Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, the bill’s chief House sponsor, advocated for the legislation Thursday, saying it will “balance public health concerns with robust participation in elections.”

“It will make vote-by-mail more user-friendly, efficient, secure and accessible,” Burke told the full chamber in the Bank of Springfield Center.

The bill would also increase the number of election judges after the March primary saw many elderly judges not show up because of safety concerns. Citizens as young as 16 would be able to be judges. Students — in both high school and college — would be notified of their eligibility to be a judge, as would people who are unemployed.