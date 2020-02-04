Illinois House bucks Pritzker to OK reinstatement of tax break on aircraft parts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The governor also said passage of the bill would result in a $10 million tax break for aviation repair companies annually over the next five years.

It would be “absurd” to ask businesses to recover those taxes retroactively in November, said Senate sponsor Rachelle Crowe, a Democrat from Glen Carbon, in November when the General Assembly passed the bill initially.

And Bristow said the measure is ultimately protecting jobs.

“While some party leaders may not have wanted me to do this, I overrode the veto of the governor because he chose to misrepresent this issue and play politics with legislation that directly impacted hundreds of local jobs in the Metro East that people depend on to support their families,” she said in a statement

The override of Pritzker’s veto of House Bill 3902 was approved in the House with 107 votes in favor and none against. Only two lawmakers — Democrat Jaime Andrade Jr., of Chicago, and Republican Norine Hammond, of Macomb — voted present.

The Senate has 15 days to call the vote for an override. As in the House, a two-thirds vote is required for an override. The bill passed 48-1, with two senators voting “present” and eight not voting on Nov. 14 during the fall veto session.

