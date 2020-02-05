Illinois House committee advances red-light camera ban in wake of Sen. Martin Sandoval pleading guilty to taking bribes from the industry

Despite the controversy surrounding red-light cameras, the House proposal faces opposition from numerous municipalities, in addition to the industry itself.

It should be up to local leaders, regardless of whether or not their communities have home rule authority, to decide whether they want to pursue having red-light cameras to make sure roads safer, said Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League.

“We don’t think these should be prohibited,” Cole said. “The people who were taking bribes or paying bribes or soliciting bribes should go to jail.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cole said his organization supports another McSweeney bill that would direct the Illinois Department of Transportation to study red-light cameras.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Although Sandoval mentioned SafeSpeed by name when asked to explain in his own words the crime to which he was pleading guilty, the company has denied knowledge of the bribes.