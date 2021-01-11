Illinois House Democrats wrangle over Madigan’s future behind closed doors as criminal justice overhaul dominates public debate

Republicans on the committee joined law enforcement in opposing the legislation or calling for more time to consider it.

Outgoing Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park, a Rockford police detective who in November lost his bid for a fifth full term, said the bill is “disrespecting the memories of the officers that gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

“What we’re saying here is, ‘We are going to disrespect the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every single day for you and I and our families,’” Cabello said. ‘Yet we’re going to sit there and tell them, ‘We don’t appreciate you anymore. We are going to actually make you the criminals.’”

Responding to calls for more time to consider the proposals, supporters said the recent outcry over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans at the hands of police demands immediate action.

“We’re not here, as somebody said, to disrespect the memories of officers who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Peter Hanna, a legal adviser with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois. “Quite the contrary. We’re here because our minds are overflowing with the names and faces of people and families whose lives have been destroyed unfairly and unconstitutionally and unaccountably by police.