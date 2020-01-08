Illinois House GOP says property tax cut ideas were ignored

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Republicans argued Wednesday that they were left out of a review of the state's burdensome property tax system and that their ideas for relief were dismissed.

But the Democratic author of the report replied that the preliminary draft is still undergoing editing and he's waiting for the House GOP to respond with suggested changes, as the three other House and Senate caucuses have done.

The report, required by a state law signed last summer, recommends ways to reduce taxes on real estate in Illinois, which has the second-highest rate in the country.

It says Illinois' 7,000 local government taxing bodies should be reduced through mergers, including school consolidation. It also says property value assessments should be standardized to ensure fairness, and rules for appealing assessments and granting tax breaks for redeveloped land should be tightened.

Task force co-chairwoman Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, an Elmhurst Republican, said at a news conference in Chicago Wednesday that GOP ideas weren't included in the preliminary report Democrats drafted, and the ideas that did make it don't go far enough.

