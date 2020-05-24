Illinois House passes $40 billion maintenance budget that relies heavily on federal funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

The Illinois House passed a maintenance-level $40 billion state budget Saturday night that would rely heavily on federal funding to close a gaping pandemic-driven deficit.

The spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 requires Senate approval before it can be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.

House Democratic Leader Greg Harris characterized the budget plan as representative of “a series of tough choices” that resulted in a combination of “working with the Federal Reserve and setting ourselves on a path to a slow, sustainable return to some fiscal normalcy.”

“Our state has been ravaged by the pandemic, just like our nation,” Harris said. “People are struggling, families are struggling, local governments are struggling, our schools are struggling. And yes, we as the state are struggling too.”

The House voted largely along party lines to advance the budget, 68-44.

The budget plan would allow for borrowing of up to $5 billion from the Federal Reserve that would be repaid with expected but uncertain federal aid from Washington. State officials also hope there will be a loosening of restrictions on how the state can spend $3.5 billion in federal aid the state has already received.