Illinois House Republican leader says he won’t go to GOP convention in Florida: ‘It’s not going to be a safe environment’

One of Illinois’ top Republican officials said Tuesday he’s skipping the GOP’s national convention celebration in Jacksonville, Florida, next month over concerns about the coronavirus.

“It’s not going to be a safe environment,” Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said during a videoconference with reporters.

Durkin is not a delegate to the convention, but high-ranking party officials often attend anyway. Durkin attended one day of the 2016 convention in Cleveland but was not a delegate, his spokeswoman said.

Durkin said he’s focused on trying to cut into the Democrats’ supermajority in the Illinois House in the November general election.

At the behest of President Donald Trump, Republicans moved most of the high-profile portions of their quadrennial gathering from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville after Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to let the convention go on without having social distancing measures in place.

