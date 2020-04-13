Illinois House Republicans call for beefing up state’s unemployment system

The GOP news conference took place just a few hours before Pritzker’s daily news briefing in Chicago in which he said IDES has been doing everything it can to handle the volume of claims coming in, including upgrading its online application system and hiring back recently-retired employees. But he said the system used to process applications wasn’t designed to handle the volume of claims coming in.

“Remember that the computer system that was built to handle unemployment claims for our state was built in 2010 in the wake of the Great Recession, and it was built with the idea that unemployment would never really exceed what we saw in 2008 and 2009,” Pritzker said. “But today, we are seeing five times that number of claims.”

Durkin, however, said the administration should have anticipated the flood of new jobless claims that would come in to IDES before Pritzker issued executive orders closing nonessential businesses.

“This should have been thought about and I believe that the state of Illinois has failed those Illinoisans, who have been left out, that were cut out as nonessential, but they have not been able to survive and also rely upon the state of Illinois through the Department of Employment Security,” he said.