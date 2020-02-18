Illinois House Republicans say bipartisan effort should lead budgeting process

New taxes passed on parking garages, cigarettes and gasoline last year, as well as increased driver’s license and other fees, went to fund a multi-year capital infrastructure plan — not the state’s operating budget. That proposal had bipartisan support as well, including a vote from Durkin.

This year, Durkin said, the budget shouldn’t depend on “hypothetical revenues” that could result if the governor’s signature proposal — a constitutional amendment creating a graduated-rate income tax structure charging higher rates on higher income earners — is voted into law in the November general election.

In last year’s budget address, Pritzker said the fiscal year 2020 budget, which ends June 30, was a “bridge” to when greater revenues — an estimated $3.4 billion — become available from the graduated income tax.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We should discuss real money, not money that is based on hypotheticals or possibilities down the road. The issue at hand is what we have to deal with this fiscal year,” Durkin said.

Deputy Minority Leader Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, said House appropriations committees worked last year to find budget saving. They can play the same role this year.