Illinois House Republicans tie ethics reforms to redistricting changes

And former Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Democrat from Chicago, pleaded guilty to federal bribery and tax evasion charges in a federal court in Chicago on Tuesday. He resigned effective Jan. 1.

Changing the method by which political maps are drawn “is probably the most important way we can clean up corruption and the culture that has created this horrible situation in Illinois,” Durkin said.

All 44 House GOP members support a constitutional amendment that would remove politicians from deciding the boundaries of districts in favor of an 11-member commission tasked with drawing maps in a “fair, above-board way,” Demmer said. It would affect boundaries of districts drawn after the 2020 census.

“The proposal for fair maps has been out there for years, and it’s one of the most thoroughly-discussed issues we’ve seen,” he said.

House Republicans are also pushing for legislation reforming lawmaker behavior. Rep. Grant Wehlri, from Naperville, said those “common sense measures” include prohibiting representatives and senators from being lobbyists while in office, preventing them from immediately becoming lobbyists after leaving their post and increasing the economic interest information legislators have to disclose.