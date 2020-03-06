Illinois House revenue chairman responds to GOP criticism about lack of movement

SPRINGFIELD — The chairman of the House Revenue and Finance Committee said this week that a task force set up last year to provide proposals for reforming the state’s property tax system was unable reach a consensus.

“We have a hodgepodge of ideas, what everyone thinks is the magic bullet to solve the problem,” state Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, said in a podcast interview with Capitol News Illinois. “There's no real one solution that I think is going to offer comprehensive, one-size-fits-all relief. And as a result of that, you have things like the Property Tax (Relief) Task Force where you have all these ideas that come together and no one can gain a majority to author a finalized report.”

Zalewski was responding to criticism leveled earlier in the week by House Republicans who complained the task force never issued a final report, which was due Jan. 1, and that Democratic leaders in the House won’t allow hearings on related Republican-sponsored bills.

The formation of a task force was part of a package of legislation enacted last year that helped secure support for a proposed constitutional amendment to replace the state’s current “flat” income tax system. That amendment would allow for a graduated income tax levying higher tax rates on higher levels of income.