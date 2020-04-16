Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan spends more than $462K from campaign fund with law firm that employs former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s main campaign fund paid nearly $462,000 in legal fees in the first three months of 2020 to a law firm that employs former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, new campaign finance records show.
Federal investigators over the past year have raided the homes of two close Madigan associates, and the Chicago Tribune reported late last year that four people who have been interviewed as part of an ongoing corruption probe were asked questions about the speaker and his political operation.
Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Last fall, he told reporters at the state Capitol that he is “not a target of anything.”
“The fees represent legal counsel engaged over the past year to monitor ongoing investigations,” Madigan spokeswoman Eileen Boyce wrote in an email late Wednesday. “The speaker’s status with respect to any probe remains unchanged, and he expects to continue to engage counsel to monitor the situation and provide counsel until investigations conclude.”
Friends of Michael J. Madigan paid $461,967.80 in legal fees to law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman in the quarter that ended March 31, according to a quarterly campaign disclosure filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Wednesday just ahead of the midnight deadline.
Boyce declined to comment beyond the emailed statement and wouldn’t say whether Daley, who joined the firm after leaving office in 2011, was involved in representing Madigan.
The firm has represented Chicago government over the years, doing bond work for the city and representing it in the controversial parking meter lease deal during Daley’s tenure.
The Tribune previously reported that the FBI has recorded phone calls of Michael McClain, a former lawmaker, close confidant of Madigan and Commonwealth Edison lobbyist who retired in 2016. Federal authorities raided McClain’s Quincy home in May, sources have said.
Around the same time, agents raided the home of former Chicago Ald. Mike Zalewski and former Madigan political operative Kevin Quinn, the brother of 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn.
Authorities were seeking records related to efforts to get Zalewski lobbying work for ComEd after he retired last year, according to a law enforcement source.
Authorities also are looking into checks written to Kevin Quinn by current and former ComEd lobbyists after he resigned from Madigan's political organization in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.
Federal agents also sought records related to ComEd and four unnamed Exelon officials -- among a host of other materials -- during a September raid on the Capitol office of state Sen. Martin Sandoval, according to a search warrant. The Chicago Democrat's daughter, Angie Sandoval, works for ComEd.
Sandoval pleaded guilty to bribery in January and has agreed to cooperate in a corruption probe that spans from Chicago City Hall to suburban village halls to the statehouse.
Sandoval’s campaign fund paid $75,000 in legal fees during the first quarter -- $50,000 to Chicago firm Freeborn & Peters and $25,000 to Springfield firm Cherry, Frazier & Sabin.
Sandoval’s campaign fund also took in a $60,000 contribution reimbursement from the Senate Democratic Victory Fund earlier this year, and closed out the quarter with $93,398 available in the account.
In the final quarter of 2019, Madigan’s campaign fund paid more than $445,000 for legal fees to different firms, which a Madigan spokeswoman at the time said was to cover the cost of a $275,000 settlement with a former campaign worker, as well as ongoing civil cases and routine staff training.
The $275,000 settlement was in a case brought by former campaign staffer Alaina Hampton, who had filed a federal case against the campaign committees Madigan controls over allegations of sexual harassment by Kevin Quinn.
Much of the rest of the legal fees Madigan’s campaign fund paid out in the final three months of 2019 were related to other civil cases, including one brought by Jason Gonzales, who challenged Madigan’s 2016 campaign tactics, and a pair of cases that came out of David Krupa’s 2019 challenge to Madigan’s chosen Ald. Marty Quinn.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.