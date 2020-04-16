Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan spends more than $462K from campaign fund with law firm that employs former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s main campaign fund paid nearly $462,000 in legal fees in the first three months of 2020 to a law firm that employs former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, new campaign finance records show.

Federal investigators over the past year have raided the homes of two close Madigan associates, and the Chicago Tribune reported late last year that four people who have been interviewed as part of an ongoing corruption probe were asked questions about the speaker and his political operation.

Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Last fall, he told reporters at the state Capitol that he is “not a target of anything.”

“The fees represent legal counsel engaged over the past year to monitor ongoing investigations,” Madigan spokeswoman Eileen Boyce wrote in an email late Wednesday. “The speaker’s status with respect to any probe remains unchanged, and he expects to continue to engage counsel to monitor the situation and provide counsel until investigations conclude.”

Friends of Michael J. Madigan paid $461,967.80 in legal fees to law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman in the quarter that ended March 31, according to a quarterly campaign disclosure filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Wednesday just ahead of the midnight deadline.