 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois issues new rules for bars and restaurants, citing COVID-19 case increases
0 comments
breaking top story

Illinois issues new rules for bars and restaurants, citing COVID-19 case increases

{{featured_button_text}}
File photo

Face-masked and arms-loaded, Elizabeth Schopp carries out another order at Bloomington’s Garden of Paradise in this July file photo. 

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration announced new rules for restaurants and bars statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19, citing a need for additional steps as cases have increased

The latest guidelines will require patrons to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants, state officials said. Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff, including but not limited to when employees take patrons orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables.

This guidance will also apply to other facilities with food services areas that are currently subject to the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.

New guidelines go into effect Wednesday and will require face coverings to be worn both in indoor and outdoor dining settings in all eleven regions in the state. 

“Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors. However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public,” Pritzker said. 

Read the state's guidelines for bars and restaurants here:

Download PDF Illinois restaurant guidelines

Patrons are currently required to wear a mask whenever on premises, except while eating and drinking at the table or bar. State officials said the new guidelines ensure that while seated, interactions between business staff and patrons can happen safely to prevent possible spread of the virus.

"The state's updated guidelines for face coverings reinforce the message our Association has been driving home for months - 'Covered Faces Keep Open Places,'" said Sam Toia, President & CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Face coverings will protect both diners and team members during this critical time. If we want to stay on a steady path with reopening, it is up to every individual to work collectively toward this common goal."

This story will be updated. 

PHOTOS: Central Illinois face mask selfies

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Watch now: Illinois GOP chair: Republicans are party of law and order, Democrats a party of lawlessness
Government and Politics

Watch now: Illinois GOP chair: Republicans are party of law and order, Democrats a party of lawlessness

“The lawlessness in Chicago, with the rioting and the protesters — peaceful protest is one thing — (but) rioting and looting and then allowing the mayor of Chicago to barricade her four blocks around her and protect her with 150 police and then not protect our downtown and our Loop and our Magnificent Mile,” Illinois Republican Chairman Tim Schneider said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Pritzker talks about Trump's plans to bring in feds to Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News