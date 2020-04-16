Illinois joins regional states to coordinate reopening economies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that he and five other Midwestern governors have agreed to coordinate with one another as they make plans for reopening their economies after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Pritzker, a Democrat, joined Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in announcing the regional effort.

“Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens. We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education,” the governors said in a joint statement.

The governors said they will consider at least four factors in determining when best to reopen their economies: sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test for the disease and trace the routes of its spread; sufficient health care capacity to handle a resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

The governors stressed that not all parts of the economy, and not all regions, will reopen at the same time.