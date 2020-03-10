Illinois lawmaker pushes for limits on solitary confinement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a strong, compelling argument with Mr. Gay, and I think we have a very liberal governor that believes in change like this,” Ford said.

Tuesday’s news conference was held in the law offices of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, one of the firms that represents Gay in a civil rights lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Corrections and Wexford Health Services Inc., a company that contracts with the department to provide inmate health services.

Gay, who has filed previous unsuccessful suits over the same issues, alleges his treatment amounted to “torture,” in violation of his constitutional rights as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act. The case is pending in the Central District of Illinois.

According to that lawsuit, Gay was first arrested as a teenager after getting into a fight with another teen who told police that Gay had stolen his hat and a $1. He pleaded guilty to robbery and was placed on probation. He later violated his probation by driving a car without a license. In 1994, at age 20, he was sentenced to prison.

His lawyers argue in the complaint that with good behavior, he could have been out in three and a half years. However, they argue, Gay’s “borderline personality disorder” began to manifest itself. He started “acting out” in ways that extended his prison sentence.