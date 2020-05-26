Illinois lawmaker wants to recall governor

State Rep. Allen Skillicorn, R-East Dundee, says he started the process to recall Gov. J.B. Pritzker over "continued inaction" with Illinois' unemployment claims website.
Skillicorn accused Pritzker of refusing help from the U.S. Department of Labor, instead entering into a "no-bid contract."
"It is an epic failure," Skillicorn stated in a Friday news release.
The release stated that an affidavit of intent to circulate a recall petition must be signed by at least 20 state representatives and 10 senators, with no more than half of the signatures from a single political party in each chamber. From there, the affidavit would be filed with the State Board of Elections, and Illinois citizens would have 150 days to get 636,825 signatures to recall the governor, according to the release.
Skillicorn's district is in northern Illinois.
The General Assembly adjourned its special pandemic session in the wee hours of a holiday weekend. Here’s what you might have missed.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.