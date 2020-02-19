Illinois lawmakers call for caution on 5G, the next wireless wave

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

But detractors said animal studies suggest 5G radiation causes cancer.

“We believe that this state should have the best data system possible, but would you condemn your fellow citizens to disease and death in the process?” asked Paul Héroux, director of the occupational health program at McGill University in Montreal.

Wireless companies, including T-Mobile and AT&T, must adhere to network regulations instituted by the FCC. According to that agency, “at this time, there is no basis on which to establish a different safety threshold.”

"5G is not new — it’s just part of the spectrum. It’s the same old stuff,” said Eric Swanson, professor of physics at the University of Pittsburgh. “Radiation has been perfectly understood since 1873; it’s the most perfectly understood physical phenomenon in the universe.”

Glowiak Hilton proposed a measure establishing a 12-member group of lawmakers, state officials and experts to “identify any major health risks associated with the proliferation of 5G infrastructure” by 2021. It is an effort, she said, to “have my residents feel … that they’re comfortable in their own homes.”