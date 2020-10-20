Illinois lawmakers hear testimony on improving health care access, outcomes

In 2014, there were 40 safety net hospitals in the state. According to IDHFS, 24 hospitals currently meet that designation.

Ben Lazare, a lobbyist for the Association of Safety Net Community Hospitals, said safety net hospitals also provide an economic lifeline to the areas in which they are located by providing employment – also a major socioeconomic factor in health outcomes.

“They are the largest employers in areas of the state with the highest unemployment rates,” Lazare said. “Safety net hospitals employ over 25,000 people across the state of Illinois… These are high quality jobs and when safety nets do leave if they are forced to close, they leave craters that are absolutely devastating to those communities.”

Policy suggestions from witnesses included allowing outpatient Medicaid users to also count towards a safety net designation and procuring more funds either through federal or state programs to keep safety net hospitals in vulnerable communities in business.