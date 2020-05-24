Illinois lawmakers pass $42.8 billion budget

“If we’re going to balance the budget, I would rather not do it on the backs of people who would lose their jobs if we were to cut money to our schools, cut money to our first responders,” he said. “I don’t want thousands more people out of work.”

Lawmakers expect to pay back the Federal Reserve loan with federal funds they expect Congress to approve in the next stimulus package for states. But Congress has not yet authorized such a package and there is sharp disagreement between congressional Republicans and Democrats over what that plan should look like.

Both chambers of the Illinois Legislature passed a separate bill authorizing that borrowing Friday night.

“What we’ve heard today is a budget that is balanced only on a wing and a prayer,” said Republican Rep. Tom Demmer, of Dixon, the House GOP’s chief budget negotiator.

During the Senate debate that began after midnight, Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, said the Legislature is “gambling” with its budget plan.