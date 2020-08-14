Illinois lawmakers propose ethics changes

Republican lawmakers wondered what took the Democrats so long.

"Many of the legislative fixes proposed by the House and Senate Democrats today have been introduced in bill form since November 2019. I just wonder where they have been," said Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, a member of the commission set up to recommend new ethics laws.

Rep. Grant Wehrli, R-Naperville, another commission member, said the group hasn't met since March 5.

"Other state committees, commissions and panels have met multiple times since early March, but the Joint Commission on Lobbying & Ethics Reform has not," Wehrli said. "We did not finalize our work and we did not finalize our report. Today's press conference was completely out of touch with the reality on the ground."

Last year, Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, was charged with embezzlement for allegedly receiving a salary and benefits from a labor union for which he did little or no work.

Then, federal agents raided the offices of former Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, and seized files connected with his official duties. He later pleaded guilty to federal bribery and tax evasion charges.