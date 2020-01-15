Illinois lawmakers push for national ban on seclusion in schools

“As a mother to two young girls, it makes me physically ill to hear stories about children being locked up in isolation rooms as part of their school’s seclusion program,” Duckworth, a Democrat, wrote in a statement. “This is a horrifying practice that is dangerous and detrimental to the well-being of all young students, especially those with disabilities.”

U.S. Sen Dick Durbin wrote: “The practices of life-threatening student seclusion and restraint should be banned from our schools. We are calling on the Department of Education to respond.”

The Tribune-ProPublica Illinois investigation, based on records from more than 100 school districts, documented more than 35,000 times when students were put in seclusion or restrained. While state law allows seclusion and restraint only when there’s a safety issue, workers put children in isolation as punishment for spilling milk, not doing work or refusing to put toys away, the analysis found.

In one-third of the seclusion incidents, the law was violated, the investigation found; for restraint, the violation rate was one out of four.